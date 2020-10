A Bangladeshi artist paints a mural on occasion of International Working Women's Day at Dhaka University's Teacher-Student Center in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 08 March 2020. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

Bangladeshi artists paint murals on occasion of International Working Women's Day at Dhaka University's Teacher-Student Center in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 08 March 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/MONIRUL ALAM

Dhaka, Oct 7 (efe-epa).– Hundreds of people, mostly students, protested for the third consecutive day in Bangladesh on Wednesday amid growing anger over the government's alleged inaction against rape and sexual assaults on women.

The protest began on Monday after a video of a woman getting sexually assaulted and tortured by a group of men in the Begumganj area of southern Noakhali district went viral on social media.