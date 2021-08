Militiamen in the Panjshir Valley of northern Afghanistan are prepared to go to war with the Taliban but have kept the doors ajar for talks in the last military stronghold of resistance against the Islamist movement that seized power in Kabul 10 days ago.

Hundreds of local militiamen and Afghan soldiers, who took refuge in Panjshir after the government of President Ashraf Ghani collapsed, are battle-ready in the valley located north of Kabul. EFE