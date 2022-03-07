People on a bridge over the Washington DC Beltway turned out to show their support for a convoy of truckers who drove their big rigs around the ring-road on March 6, 2022, to protest coronavirus restrictions. EFE/EPA /MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Hundreds of truckers participating in the so-called "People's Convoy" on Sunday drove their vehicles at slow speed around the ring-road surrounding Washington DC to protest against restrictions imposed by various government entities to try and limit the number of infections in the Covid-19 pandemic.

The big rigs moved along the roadway in single file and in a column stretching around the Beltway for some 50 kilometers (about 31 miles), according to The Washington Post.

Many of the truckers, who had planned to circle the US capital on the ring-road a number of times, had placed on their vehicles US flags and signs with former President Donald Trump's campaign slogan "Make America Great Again."

EFE bpm/eat/bp