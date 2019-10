Demonstrators clash with police during a new day of protest in Santiago, Chile, 21 October 2019. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

Under tight security, grocery stores briefly opened their doors to shoppers in the Chilean capital Santiago on Monday amid a fear of further looting in a city gripped by protests.

Loaded with bags and shopping carts, residents of the Peñalolén neighborhood in the east of the city rushed to get necessities like diapers, preserves, bread and water. EFE-EPA