Frenchman Jean-Claude Arnault (C) is escorted out after the first day of his appeal trial in Stockholm, Sweden, 12 November 2018. EPA/JONAS EKSTROMER

A court in Stockholm opened an appeals trial Monday for a Frenchman who was jailed last month for rape in a scandal that rocked the prestigious Swedish Acedemy that awards the Nobel Prize in Literature.

Jean-Claude Arnault was sentenced to two years in prison and ordered to pay a fine of 115,000 Swedish krona ($12,590) after he was found guilty on one of two charges of rape against the same woman back in 2011.

The plaintiff alleged that Arnault had made her perform oral sex and have sex against her will on two occasions.

Although there was no physical proof of the crime, the court found the evidence presented, which had included statements made by the complainant and seven witnesses, including a psychologist, was sufficient enough to lead to sentencing.

At the appeals trial, which is set to go on until Wednesday, Arnault's defense would be presenting new evidence and calling on two new witnesses, including his wife, a Swedish poet and former member of the academy, Katarina Frostenson.

In light of the scandal, the Swedish Academy cut ties with Arnault and commissioned an audit that found while he had not influenced decisions on awards and grants, financial support his literary club received from the academy broke impartiality rules, as his wife was a co-owner.

The case sparked an internal conflict within the academy and led to the resignations of eight academics in recent months.

The Swedish Academy has embarked on several reforms and postponed this year's Nobel Prize in Literature for the first time in seven decades.

Arnault, 72, has been in preventative prison since the end of Sept. on court orders.