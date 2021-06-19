Cheung Kim Hung, (R), CEO and executive director of Next Digital limited, Apple Daily'Äôs parent company, arrives at the Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre in Hong Kong, China, 19 June 2021. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Cheung Kim Hung, (2R), CEO and executive director of Next Digital limited, Apple Daily's parent company, arrives at the Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre in Hong Kong, China, 19 June 2021. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

The editor-in-chief and CEO of the Hong Kong newspaper Apple Daily, which is critical of the Chinese government, were denied bail by a local judge Saturday and remanded in custody under China’s controversial national security law for the special-status territory.

Ryan Law, and Cheung Kim-Hung, who is the director of the paper’s parent company Next Digital, had offered to post bail of 3 million Hong Kong dollars ($386,000) and resign from their posts but the magistrate ruled that the pair continued to present a national security threat, according to the South China Morning Post.EFE

vec/jot