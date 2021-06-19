The editor-in-chief and CEO of the Hong Kong newspaper Apple Daily, which is critical of the Chinese government, were denied bail by a local judge Saturday and remanded in custody under China’s controversial national security law for the special-status territory.
Ryan Law, and Cheung Kim-Hung, who is the director of the paper’s parent company Next Digital, had offered to post bail of 3 million Hong Kong dollars ($386,000) and resign from their posts but the magistrate ruled that the pair continued to present a national security threat, according to the South China Morning Post.EFE
