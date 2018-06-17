Two women wearing shirts of the relief organization 'Medecins Sans Frontieres' wave to the 'Aquarius' (background) aboard which 106 migrants were traveling as she enters the port of Valencia, Spain, 17 June 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN CARLOS CARDENAS

The 'Aquarius' aboard which 106 migrants were traveling enters the port of Valencia, Spain, 17 June 2018. EPA/MANUEL BURQUE

The Aquarius rescue ship has arrived to Spain, docking at the eastern port of Valencia with 106 migrants on board shortly after 11 am.

Its passengers, some of a larger group of 630 people rescued off the coast of Libya on Jun 9 and at sea ever since, were starting to disembark.

"After one week of uncertainty, the Aquarius finally docked in a safe port," NGO SOS Méditerranée tweeted. "The yellow flag was taken down from the mast of the Aquarius and the disembarkation of the 106 rescued people starts."

Its arrival to Spain came after Italian Coast Guard ship Dattilo docked at the same port earlier in the day, carrying 274 migrants.

Medical staff and other officials were on hand to welcome the migrants.

A third vessel belonging to Italy's Navy, Orione, was expected to arrive to Valencia later Sunday, with 250 people on board.