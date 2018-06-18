Some of the migrants traveling on board the 'Aquarius' rescue vessel wait to be attended on their arrival to the port in Valencia, Spain, June 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN CARLOS CARDENAS

A handout picture made available by 'Doctors Without Borders' shows the last moments on board the 'Aquarius' rescue vessel before disembarking in Valencia, Spain, June 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/MSF

A group of 630 migrants who were brought to Spain having spent more than a week at sea following their rescue have signed an asylum request, according to a legal expert on Monday.

Some of the group had also expressed a desire to go to France after they were informed that country had offered to welcome them, Ester Sanchis of Valencia's bar association ICAV _ one of the legal teams on hand when the migrants arrived in Spain on Sunday, told EFE.

"Yesterday they made the request for asylum, which now needs to be formalized and then a special interview with the National Police needs to take place," said Sanchis.

The request allows the migrants to stay in Spain for a period of 45 days on extraordinary humanitarian grounds.

After hearing about their arrival to Valencia on board the Aquarius rescue vessel and two other ships belonging to Italy, ICAV called on its partners to offer legal advice.

Advice was being given to groups of about 10 people and not on an individual basis, in order to speed up the process and so "these people don’t suffer more than they have," the lawyer said.

Interpreters were also on hand to help the migrants understand the process.

The 630 people were rescued from the Mediterranean on Jun. 9, but a diplomatic spat between Italy and Malta in which both countries refused to accept the Aquarius delayed their arrival to a safe port.

Spain stepped in to end the tiff, offering to welcome those rescued to the eastern city of Valencia.