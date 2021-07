Neymar Jr after Brazil lost to Argentina in the Copa America final in the Maracana stadium, Rio de Janeirio, Brazil. EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Argentina celebrate after beating Brazil in the Copa America final in the Maracana stadium, Rio de Janeirio, Brazil. EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Lionel Messi falls to the ground after Argentina beat Brazil int he Copa America final in the Maracana stadium, Rio de Janeirio, Brazil. EFE/Andre Coelho

Argentina defeated Brazil 1-0 Saturday in the final of the Copa America with a goal by Ángel Di María at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

The 15th championship trophy ended a 28-year title drought.

Argentinian captain Lionel Messi, who finished as the tournament's top goalscorer with four scores, also ended his wait for a first major international title.EFE

