A group of people queuing to receive food at a community food bank in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 01 June 2021. EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Roughly 60% of Argentinian children lived in poverty when the second wave of Covid-19 infections struck the country, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (Indec).

High inflation and Covid-19 restrictions have curbed an economic rebound, after the pandemic dealt a critical blow to Argentina’s economy, which was already going through a now three-year-long recession.EFE

