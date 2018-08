Protesters in favor of the abortion bill gather at the Congressional Plaza (Plaza del Congreso), in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Aug. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

The Argentine Senate on Wednesday narrowly rejected a bill to legalize abortion.

The legislation, which had been approved by the Chamber of Deputies on Jun. 14, would have allowed abortions during the first 14 weeks of pregnancy.

The Senate vote counted 31 in favor, 38 against and two abstentions out of the total 72 seats.