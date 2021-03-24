A 23 March 2021 photo provided by the Argentine president's office that shows President Alberto Fernandez (second from left), Human Rights Secretary Horacio Pietragalla (second from right) and three women who were presented with the Juana Azurduy prize for standing up to that country's 1976-1983 military dictatorship - Taty Almeida, president of the Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo Founders Line (left); Estela de Carlotto, president of the Grandmothers of the Plaza de Mayo organization (center); and Lita Boitano, president of the Families of the Disappeared and Detained for Political Reasons group (right) - during an event at the Casa Rosada's Bicentennial Museum in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EPA-EFE/Esteban Collazo/Argentine president's office

A 23 March 2021 photo provided by the Argentine president's office that shows President Alberto Fernandez and one of the three women who were honored with the Juana Azurduy prize for standing up to that country's 1976-1983 military dictatorship - Estela de Carlotto, president of the Grandmothers of the Plaza de Mayo organization - during an event at the Casa Rosada's Bicentennial Museum in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EPA-EFE/Esteban Collazo/Argentine president's office

A 23 March 2021 photo provided by the Argentine president's office that shows President Alberto Fernandez and two of the three women who were presented with the Juana Azurduy prize for standing up to that country's 1976-1983 military dictatorship - Lita Boitano, president of the Families of the Disappeared and Detained for Political Reasons group (right); and Estela de Carlotto, president of the Grandmothers of the Plaza de Mayo organization - during an event at the Casa Rosada's Bicentennial Museum in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EPA-EFE/Esteban Collazo/Argentine president's office

Argentina's government on Tuesday honored three human rights groups for their efforts to bring attention to the 1976-1983 military dictatorship's "dirty war" against political opponents.

The Families of the Disappeared and Detained for Political Reasons, the Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo and the Grandmothers of the Plaza de Mayo were each awarded Juana Azurduy prizes on the eve of the 45th anniversary of the right-wing coup that overthrew President Isabel Peron and installed a military junta.

Among those on hand for the event at the Casa Rosada's Bicentennial Museum were President Alberto Fernandez; Human Rights Secretary Horacio Pietragalla; the president of the Families of the Disappeared and Detained for Political Reasons organization, Lita Boitano; the head of the Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo Founders Line, Taty Almeida; and the president of the Grandmothers of the Plaza de Mayo, Estela de Carlotto.

Seventy-one mothers and grandmothers from across the country also attended the event remotely and were recognized for their work in the struggle for "memory, truth and justice" for the roughly 30,000 people who, according to human rights organizations, disappeared during the dictatorship.

Fernandez hailed the courage of the award recipients, "who dared to do what the rest of society did not, (acting) in great solitude."

"A group of mothers appeared one day in that society that was so terrified (and) began to stand up to the dictators, the genocidal killers, began asking them where their children were. With astonishment, we began to see the courage of those mothers," the leftist head of state said.