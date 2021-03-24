Argentina's government on Tuesday honored three human rights groups for their efforts to bring attention to the 1976-1983 military dictatorship's "dirty war" against political opponents.
The Families of the Disappeared and Detained for Political Reasons, the Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo and the Grandmothers of the Plaza de Mayo were each awarded Juana Azurduy prizes on the eve of the 45th anniversary of the right-wing coup that overthrew President Isabel Peron and installed a military junta.
Among those on hand for the event at the Casa Rosada's Bicentennial Museum were President Alberto Fernandez; Human Rights Secretary Horacio Pietragalla; the president of the Families of the Disappeared and Detained for Political Reasons organization, Lita Boitano; the head of the Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo Founders Line, Taty Almeida; and the president of the Grandmothers of the Plaza de Mayo, Estela de Carlotto.
Seventy-one mothers and grandmothers from across the country also attended the event remotely and were recognized for their work in the struggle for "memory, truth and justice" for the roughly 30,000 people who, according to human rights organizations, disappeared during the dictatorship.
Fernandez hailed the courage of the award recipients, "who dared to do what the rest of society did not, (acting) in great solitude."
"A group of mothers appeared one day in that society that was so terrified (and) began to stand up to the dictators, the genocidal killers, began asking them where their children were. With astonishment, we began to see the courage of those mothers," the leftist head of state said.