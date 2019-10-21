As presidential elections in Argentina loom, opposition organizers get flashmobs like this one seen on Sept. 29, 2019, to rally to the sound of a cumbia, which through its lyrics urges people to turn their backs on Macri and vote for Peronist opposition candidate and frontrunner Alberto Fernandez, though others are not excluded. EFE-EPA/Aitor Pereira

As presidential elections in Argentina loom, opposition organizers get flashmobs like this one seen on Oct. 21, 2019, to rally to the sound of a cumbia, which through its lyrics urges people to turn their backs on Macri and vote for Peronist opposition candidate and frontrunner Alberto Fernandez, though others are not excluded. EFE-EPA/Aitor Pereira

Argentina is a country where it has been hard to smile lately due to the gloom surrounding the unfavorable exchange rates and inflation, which also explain why such projects as the social media campaign "If you wish," with its call to bring down President Mauricio Macri to a cumbia beat, are so popular, at least among the opposition.

Argentines will turn out to elect their president next Sunday, but some have been swinging their hips for more than two months, ever since a social media group launched its very original campaign "#IfYouWish."EFE-EPA