Argentina is a country where it has been hard to smile lately due to the gloom surrounding the unfavorable exchange rates and inflation, which also explain why such projects as the social media campaign "If you wish," with its call to bring down President Mauricio Macri to a cumbia beat, are so popular, at least among the opposition.
Argentines will turn out to elect their president next Sunday, but some have been swinging their hips for more than two months, ever since a social media group launched its very original campaign "#IfYouWish."EFE-EPA