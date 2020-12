Demonstrators celebrate the passing of the legalization of abortion law outside the Senate in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 29 December 2020. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Demonstrators celebrate the pass of the legalization of abortion law outside the Senate in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 29 December 2020. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Demonstrators celebrate the pass of the legalization of abortion law outside the Senate, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 29 December 2020. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Demonstrators celebrate the pass of the legalization of abortion law outside the Senate, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 29 December 2020. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Demonstrators celebrate the pass of the legalization of abortion law outside the Senate, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 29 December 2020. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

The Argentinean Senate on Wednesday passed a landmark bill allowing voluntary termination of pregnancy up to the 14th week.

The legislation, which sailed through the house after a marathon session running until the early hours, was backed by the government of President Alberto Fernandez to fulfill the long-pending demand of feminist groups. EFE-EPA