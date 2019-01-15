An injured man is escorted out of the scene by security officers during an attack in Nairobi, Kenya, Jan. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

Cars burn at the entrance of a hotel during an attack in Nairobi, Kenya, Jan. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

Armed plain clothes officials secures the areas during an ongoing gunfire and explosions in Nairobi, Kenya, Jan. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

An injured man is escorted out of the scene by security officers during an attack in Nairobi, Kenya, Jan. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

An armed soldier takes cover next to a bullet holes riddled glass during an attack in Nairobi, Kenya, Jan. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

An armed soldier takes cover during an ongoing gunfire and explosions in Nairobi, Kenya, Jan. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

People run for cover during an ongoing gunfire and explosions in Nairobi, Kenya, Jan. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

Kenyan police officers move in line as they search for attackers during an attack in Nairobi, Kenya, Jan. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

A window riddled with bullet holes at a restaurant is seen during an attack in Nairobi, Kenya, Jan. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

A group of armed assailants on Tuesday attacked an upscale hotel complex in the Kenyan capital Nairobi and have killed at least one person and injured over a dozen others, with the Somali-based militant group al-Shabaab claiming responsibility for the assault on the compound.

Lawmaker Esther Passaris confirmed to the press the death of a victim at Avenue Hospital, while emergency services personnel told EFE that several ambulances had been deployed in response to the attack, which took place in Nairobi's Westlands district at the 14 Riverside Drive complex.

"We regret to confirm that at approximately 3 pm today, a group of armed assailants attacked the Dusit Complex in a suspected terror attack," the Kenya Police Service tweeted on its official account. "Security and emergency teams immediately responded to the incident and have cordoned off the area."

"We are aware that armed criminals are holding up in the hotel and specialist forces are now currently flushing them out," it added.

Al-Shabaab, an armed terror organization seeking to establish an Islamic state in Somalia, told Al Jazeera English through spokesman Abdiaziz Abu Mus'ab that it was behind the attack, a claim that has yet to be confirmed by authorities.

A police officer in the area told EFE the number of assailants involved and number of victims was not yet known.

A witness at the scene told EFE there had been two explosions.

Images captured by an epa-efe photojournalist on the ground showed people running for cover and security personnel inspecting a damaged hotel entrance.

Police and security forces units were at the scene, along with several fire trucks who were working to put out vehicles that were set ablaze.