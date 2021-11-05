Members of the State Police guard the area where an armed attack was perpetrated, in the resort of Puerto Morelos, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, 04 November 2021. EPA-EFE/Alonso Cupul

Armed men stormed a beach in a resort area south of Cancún on Thursday and opened fire, leaving two alleged drug dealers dead and beach goers scrambling for shelter, Quintana Roo state authorities reported.

"The presence of armed individuals in the beach area of ??the Hotel Ziva in Puerto Morelos was reported to 911, [they] took the lives of two men who are presumed to be drug dealers. There are no tourists seriously injured or kidnapped," the Secretariat of Public Security of Quintana Roo wrote on Twitter. EFE

