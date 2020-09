An Armenian man inside his house in the city of Martuni in the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, 28 September 2020. EFE/EPA/VAHRAM BAGHDASARYAN / PHOTOLURE/

A handout photo made available by the Armenian Foreign Ministry shows people in so-called at Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, on a border of Armenia and Azerbaijan, on 27 September 2020. EFE/EPA/ARMENIAN FOREIN MINISTRY PRESS OFFICE

Yerevan (Armenia), 27/09/2020.- A handout photo made available by the Armenian Government Press Office shows Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan (C) meeting with the military leaders in Yerevan, Armenia, 27 September 2020. According to media reports, Armenia has imposed martial law and total military mobilisation after clashes have erupted in the territorial conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, with both sides reporting civilian deaths after shelling, artillery and air attacks along the front. (Atentado, Azerbaiyán) EFE/EPA/ARMENIAN GOVERNMENT PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT ATTENTION EDITORS: WATERMARK IN PICTURE APPLIED BY SOURCE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Volunteers of Armenian Revolutionary Federation gather to leave for Artsakh (Nagorny-Karabah region), where martial law has been declared near Aram Manukyan'Äôs statue in Yerevan, Armenia, 27 September 2020. EFE/EPA/MELIK BAGHDASARYAN

A frame grab from handout video provided by the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan allegedly shows Armenian tanks, some of them damaged, at Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, on the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan, 27 September 2020. EFE/EPA/AZERBAIJAN DEFENSE MINISTRY HANDOUT

Clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh continued through the night and into the early hours of Monday morning, officials from both countries confirmed.

Azerbaijan’s president Ilham Aliyev on Monday declared partial military mobilization in the country just over 24 hours after fighting broke out over the disputed territory.EFE-EPA

