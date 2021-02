Hamlet (R) and his soldier comrade stand next to a trench near Martuni, an eastern city of Nagorno-Karabakh, 16 January 2021. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan (C) pose for a picture with Armenian reservists before their departure to the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic in Yerevan, Armenia, 16 October 2020. EFE/EPA/TIGRAN MEHRABYAN / ARMENIAN PRIM

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan (C) greets people while walking with his supporters on the streets in downtown of Yerevan, Armenia, 25 February 2021. EFE/EPA/HAYK BAGHDASARYAN/PHOTOLURE

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday fired the head of the country’s armed forces after an “attempted coup.”

Chief of General Staff Onik Gasparyan was among dozens of senior army officials, who signed a statement Thursday calling on the prime minister to step down. Pashinyan has faced growing opposition after Armenian forces were defeated in the Nagorno-Karabakh war in 2020.EFE-EPA

mv-aj/jt/smq