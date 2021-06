Opposition leader and former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan speaks to the media after visits casting his vote in Yerevan, Armenia, 20 June 2021. EFE/EPA/NAREK ALEKSANYAN

Polling stations on Sunday opened their doors in Armenia in early parliamentary elections, which seek to put an end to the country’s political crisis.

The second snap vote in less than three years comes seven months after Armenia fought and lost a 44-day war with neighboring Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. EFE

