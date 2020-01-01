Around one million people bid adieu to 2019 and welcomed the New Year at New York's iconic Times Square at midnight on Tuesday, with the classic descent of a crystal ball from the sky and John Lennon's indispensable song "Imagine," which was performed by the band X Ambassadors.

The alternative rock ensemble ended the year singing the legendary song with a chorus, moments before the crystal ball was dropped from a pole, on which it slowly descended during the countdown of the last sixty seconds of 2019.EFE-EPA

ce-jfu/ia/ssk