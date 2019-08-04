A handout photo made available by the Philippine Red Cross shows a capsized motorized boat in waters off the coasts of Iloilo City and Guimaras province, Visayas Region, Philippines Aug 3, 2019. EFE-EPA/PHILIPPINE RED CROSS / HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

At least 25 killed as three boats capsize due to bad weather in Philippines

Some 25 people have been confirmed dead while nine remain unaccounted for after three boats capsized in adverse weather in the Philippines on Sunday.

The accidents occurred on Saturday in rough seas between the city of Iloilo and Guimaras province amid heavy rains, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC). Some 55 people were rescued.

"The rescue operations are ongoing, the weather has improved, which is allowing the teams to work. Today, they recovered 14 bodies," Donna Magno, spokesperson for the NDRRMC's Iloilo office told Efe.

The capsized vessels are Chi-chi, with four crew members and 47 passengers, Kezziah, with four crew members, and Jenny Vince, which was carrying 39 passengers and five crew members.

The deceased, almost all of whom have been officially identified by family members apart from one, came from the Chi-chi and the Jenny Vince. At least one minor died.

All passengers aboard the Keziah survived.

Magno said all of the casualties were Filipino, mostly residents from Iloilo or Guimaras, while at least 10 were domestic tourists.

At least 55 people who were rescued were being attended to by emergency services and the Red Cross.

The spokesperson for the Coast Guard, Armand Balilo said the rescue operation was still in effect and that there was a temporary halt to maritime traffic in areas affected by the bad weather.

He said the weather had been fair when the boats set off and that they were caught up in a sudden storm on the water.

Authorities have attributed the accidents to the weather and the monsoon caused by the proximity of tropical depression Hanna, which in the coming 24 hours could develop into a tropical storm with winds of up to 60-88 kph, according to the national weather agency, Pagasa.

Although Hanna is around 1,000 kilometers off the coast of the Philippines, its effects are already being felt across the country.

Around 20 typhoons hit the country each year.

Dozens of people die in the Philippines each year in accidents at sea caused mostly by bad weather, failure to comply with safety regulations, poor vessel maintenance and overloading.

The worst accident in modern commercial navigation happened in the Philippines in 1987 when the Doña Paz ferry capsized in the waters of Leyte after colliding with an oil tanker, killing 4,341 people. EFE-EPA

