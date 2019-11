'Gilets Jaunes' (Yellow Vests) protesters gather at Porte de Champeret in Northern Paris as part of the 'Act 53' demonstration (the 53rd consecutive national protest on a Saturday) in Paris, France, 16 November 2019. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

'Gilets Jaunes' (Yellow Vests) protesters clash with riot police at Porte de Champeret in Northern Paris as part of the 'Act 53' demonstration (the 53rd consecutive national protest on a Saturday) in Paris, France, 16 November 2019. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

'Gilets Jaunes' (Yellow Vests) protesters clash with riot police at Porte de Champeret in Northern Paris as part of the 'Act 53' demonstration (the 53rd consecutive national protest on a Saturday) in Paris, France, 16 November 2019. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Members of the "gilet jaunes" on Saturday clashed with police in Paris as they marked the anniversary of the protest movement.

The "yellow jackets" movement, which takes its name from the high-visibility vests worn by protesters, erupted last year in opposition to President Emmanuel Macron's plans to hike fuel taxes but devolved into a general anti-government demonstration even after the controversial measures were scrapped. EFE-EPA