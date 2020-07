A commuter walks past a vandalised poster promoting the new national security law, in a subway station in Hong Kong, China, 01 July 2020. EFE-EPA/MIGUEL CANDELA

Police officers detain a protester after he was pepper sprayed during a rally against a new national security law on the 23rd anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, in Causeway, in Hong Kong, China, 01 July 2020. EFE/EPA/MIGUEL CANDELA

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks during a press conference on the new national security law in Hong Kong, China, 01 July 2020. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Riot police shoot pepper-spray balls to disperse protesters during a rally against a new national security law on the 23rd anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, in Causeway, in Hong Kong, China, 01 July 2020. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Arrests as Hong Kong marks 23 years under China with new security law enacted

At least two protesters advocating Hong Kong independence were arrested under the controversial national security law Wednesday afternoon when a protest rally banned by police drew a defiant crowd chanting provocative slogans.

It was the first protest held in Hong Kong since the national security law, imposed by Beijing to punish acts including secession, took effect at 23.00 local time (GMT 16.00) on Tuesday.EFE

