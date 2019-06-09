A Kazakh woman at a polling station during the presidential elections in Nur-Sultan (formerly known as Astana), Kazakhstan, 09 June 2019. EPA/IGOR KOVALENKO

A Kazakh woman casts her vote at a polling station during the presidential elections in Nur-Sultan (formerly known as Astana), Kazakhstan, 09 June 2019. EPA/IGOR KOVALENKO

Police detain opposition supporters during a protest calling for free and fair elections during the presidential elections in Nur-Sultan (formerly known as Astana), Kazakhstan, 09 June 2019. EPA/IGOR KOVALENKO

Opposition supporters clash with Police during a protest calling for free and fair elections during the presidential elections in Nur-Sultan (formerly known as Astana), Kazakhstan, 09 June 2019. EPA/IGOR KOVALENKO

The arrest of dozens of protesters in Kazakhstan's two main cities on Sunday was a blotch on the first presidential elections since independence in 1991 in which the father of the Central Asian nation, Nursultan Nazarbayev, was not in the running.

"Shal, ket!" ("Old Man, Go!"), shouted demonstrators who gathered outside the Youth Palace in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, in reference to Nazarbayev, 79, who resigned the presidency in March, but remains the shadow leader at the head of the Security Council.

Riot police equipped with shields and batons and outnumbering the protesters, arrested all those taking part in the demonstration.

They were forcibly taken to police buses and vans that were parked in the square, which was closed to traffic.

"Kazakh executioners!" Shouted one of those watching the scene in the square, while an old woman with a handkerchief on her head shrieked: "Allah, tojtandar!" ("By Allah, Stop!").

The police arrested all the young people who were in the square and recorded incidents and arrests with mobile phones.

The main protest cry was "Shame!" and "Boycott!" the elections, following the lead of the Nationwide Social Democratic Party of Kazakhstan, the country's largest opposition political force, which refused to present a candidate.

Fugitive banker Mukhtar Ablyazov, who is in exile in France and is wanted Kazakhstan on fraud charges, called on Kazakhs through social media to stage protests against the elections.

Kazakh police also arrested several dozen people in unauthorized protest events in the southern metropolis of Almaty.

The Ministry of the Interior said the organizer of the protests was an extremist and proscribed organization known as the Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan and headed by Ablyazov.

A ministry statement said only the "most active" protesters were arrested, but social media images showed journalists being beaten and arrested.

The authorities had warned several groups in the runup to the elections against holding protests during and after election day.

The current president and pro-government candidate, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, asked security forces to be tolerant of the dissidents, but warned that the government would not close its eyes to serious violations of the law.

Tokayev, 66, is seen as the big favorite to win, according to polls released by the local press.

The major world powers support an orderly transition with Tokayev at the forefront, which would guarantee multimillion dollar investments in the oil-and-minerals-rich country.

Amirzhan Kosanov, representative of the opposition Destiny of the Nation party, is expected to come in second.

The third candidate in contention is the one who has garnered the most headlines in recent weeks, Daniya Yespayeva, for being the first woman to run for president in the history of democracy in Central Asia, which is made up of five Muslim and ultra-conservative countries. EFE-EPA

