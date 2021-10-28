The director of the theater dance company "The Love Show NYC", Angela Harriell, and the founder of the cultural organization ChaShaMa, Anita Durst. EFE / Nora Quintanilla

Colorful portraits by Italian artist Tomaso Albertini exhibited at a space provided by ChaShaMa near the Bank of America tower in New York. EFE/Nora Quintanilla

A non-profit in New York with ties to some of the Big Apple’s biggest property developers is filling the city’s stores and businesses that were emptied by the pandemic with sculptures, paintings, concerts, dances and other artistic displays.

ChaShaMa collaborates with property owners to provide the art community with unused commercial spaces at affordable prices.

More recently, the initiative has been temporarily renting the spaces for free to start-ups and other small emerging businesses, with support from New York city authorities, Anita Durst explains to Efe.

