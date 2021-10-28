A non-profit in New York with ties to some of the Big Apple’s biggest property developers is filling the city’s stores and businesses that were emptied by the pandemic with sculptures, paintings, concerts, dances and other artistic displays.
ChaShaMa collaborates with property owners to provide the art community with unused commercial spaces at affordable prices.
More recently, the initiative has been temporarily renting the spaces for free to start-ups and other small emerging businesses, with support from New York city authorities, Anita Durst explains to Efe.
(...)