A funeral can reveal many things, among them how the war in Ukraine has turned into a brutal artillery duel in which Russia has the upper hand. Of the 13 Ukrainian soldiers laid to rest in a Dnipro cemetery this week, eight were unidentified.

"A temporarily unknown defender of Ukraine," reads the sign that accompanies the cross of these soldiers, whose bodies will undergo DNA testing.

Each Friday, mass funerals are held tat the city's Krasnopilske cemetery — individual funerals are held daily. This Friday, of the 13 coffins draped in the Ukrainian flag, only five were buried in the presence of family and friends.

(...)