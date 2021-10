Planned talks between the special envoy of the regional Southeast Asian bloc and representatives from eight political parties in Naypyidaw were called off at the eleventh hour on Tuesday, a news portal reported.

Brunei deputy foreign minister Erywan Yusof, the special envoy, is to visit the crisis-ridden country to initiate talks with the military rulers more than eight months after the army toppled an elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in a coup. EFE