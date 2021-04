Justice Minister Park Beom-kye (C) meets with a kid of a refugee family who arrived from Myanmar in 2020 during his visit to a facility to help foreigners settle in South Korea in Incheon, west of Seoul, South Korea, 20 April 2021. EFE-EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A demonstrator holds a placard that shows support for the National Unity Government (NUG), a government formed by leaders of the anti-coup protest and ethnic minority leaders during an anti-military coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, 18 April 2021. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) has convened a summit Saturday amid a political crisis in Myanmar after the Feb.1 coup.

The bloc has also invited Myanmar’s military ruler Min Aung Hlaing for the summit in Jakarta, which houses the Asean headquarters.EFE

