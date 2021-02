A man wearing a protective face mask carries a dog inside a bag at a Chinese temple during celebrations for the Lunar New Year in Bangkok, Thailand, 12 February 2021. EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

A written prayers are seen hanged on a statue in Jade Buddha Temple in Shanghai, China, 12 February 2021. EFE-EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

People burn incense sticks as offerings to their deceased ancestors and pray in Jade Buddha Temple in Shanghai, China, 12 February 2021. EFE-EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Bangkok Desk, Feb 12 (efe-epa) Millions of people celebrated the coming of the Lunar New Year on Friday in Asia, as festivities were underway to welcome the year of the Ox.

Celebrations this year were slightly more subdued, but not as muted as 2020, in light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, which has also halted the millions of habitual travel plans that accompany the occasion. EFE-EPA