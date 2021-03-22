A woman waits for customers outside her shop in Sanur, Bali, Indonesia, 19 March 2021. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

The Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University has an efficacy of 79% at preventing symptomatic cases and showed no links with increased risk of blood clots, according to findings from a phase III clinical trial in the United States, Chile and Peru published Monday.

The study of over 32,000 volunteers demonstrated the vaccine had a 100% efficacy rate against severe illness and hospitalization, AstraZeneca, the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical firm, said in a statement.

AstraZeneca added that the efficacy rate for the over 65s was 80%.

The findings come shortly after several European countries temporarily suspended their rollout of the AstraZeneca jab after a number of reports of blood clots in people who had received the vaccination.

A “specific review of thrombotic events” carried out by an independent safety committee in the human trials found “no increased risk” of blood clots in the 21,583 participants in the study who received at least one jab of the vaccine.