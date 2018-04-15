Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit (L) and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (2-L) arriving to attend the 29th Arab Summit, in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, Apr. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/SAUDI PRESS AGENCY HANDOUT/ EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Qatari permanent representative to the Arab League, Saif Bin Muqaddam Al-Buainain attends the 29th Arab Summit, in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, on Apr 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (R) speaks with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry during the 29th Arab Summit, in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, on Apr 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Handout photo released by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) shows Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud attending the 29th Arab Summit, in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, Apr 15, 2018. The summit is held one day after the US, France, and Britain launched strikes against Syria in response to Syria's alleged chemical weapons attack.EFE-EPA/SAUDI PRESS AGENCY HANDOUT/ EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo released by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) shows Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz waiting to receive other Arab leaders ahead of the 29th Arab Summit, in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, Apr 15, 2018. EFE-EPA/SAUDI PRESS AGENCY HANDOUT/ EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Handout photo released by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) shows Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz (C) posing for the summit group photo at the 29th Arab Summit, in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, Apr 15, 2018. EFE- EPA/SAUDI PRESS AGENCY/ HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The leaders of a number of Arab counties on Sunday avoided directly mentioning the recent United States-led missile strikes against Syria during their opening remarks at the 29th Arab League summit in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Jordan's King Abdullah II, Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi all tiptoed around the subject of the bombings carried out early Saturday morning by the US, the United Kingdom and France.

"The Syrian government is largely responsible for the collapse of its homeland and the displacement of the Syrian people," Aboul Gheit said.

While the secretary general did say foreign interventions have "complicated" the Syrian crisis, he made no mention of the recent missile strikes, which targeted Syria's chemical weapons capabilities in the wake of a chemical attack on Apr. 7 allegedly committed by the Syrian government, which has yet to be independently verified.

The European Union's high representative for foreign affairs, Federica Mogherini, also spoke at the summit to condemn the alleged use of chemical weapons by the Syrian regime of President Bashar al-Assad.

Syria's membership in the Arab League has been suspended since 2011.

Abdullah II of Jordan called for a political solution to the Syrian crisis, while the Saudi monarch did not discuss Syria in his speech.

Instead, King Salman focused on Palestine, announcing his country would donate $150 million to the Islamic Waqf in East Jerusalem, a religious trust that manages holy sites in the city, as well as an additional $50 million to the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

Egypt's al-Sisi expressed his concern over the situation in Syria, without openly referring to Saturday's missile strikes.

The Egyptian leader also condemned the use of internationally-banned weapons and demanded a transparent international investigation into the chemical attack earlier this month.

On Saturday, experts from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons' fact-finding team arrived in Damascus, as documented by an epa correspondent.