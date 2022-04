A stadium with damage from shelling in the city of Chernihiv, Ukraine, 09 April 2022. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

At least 1,842 civilians have been killed and 2,493 others wounded in Ukraine since the start of Russia’s invasion, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Monday.

Some 150 children were among the dead and 250 others were injured, according to UN estimates.EFE

