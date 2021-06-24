Miami-Dade Rescue team are searching in the partial collapse of a 12-story condominium building in Surfside, Florida, USA, 24 June 2021. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

A massive search and rescue operation is underway after the deadly partial collapse of a 12-storey building in Surfside, just north of Miami Beach.

The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department has confirmed one person died at the site.

Multiple injured victims have been taken to a nearby hospital, two of which are in critical condition, according to local media.

Authorities responded to the partial collapse early Thursday with over 80 rescue units working on the scene near 88th street and Collins Avenue.