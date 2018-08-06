A handout still image taken from a video made available by the Italian national police force, Polizia di Stato, shows a partial collapsed section of the motorway bridge of the Casalecchio A1-A14 junction, which overlooks Via Emilia in Borgo Panigale, following a road accident in Bologna, northern Italy, Aug. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/POLIZIA DI STATO HANDOUT

Emergency services move an injured person on a stretcher following a road accident near the Borgo Panigale bypass, on the Autostrada motorway junction of Casalecchio, in Bologna, northern Italy, Aug. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/GIORGIO BENVENUTI

A firefighter walks past a line of burned vehicles following a road accident near the Borgo Panigale bypass, on the Autostrada motorway junction of Casalecchio, in Bologna, northern Italy, Aug. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/GIORGIO BENVENUTI

Smoke rises followed by the road accident which occurred on the Via Emilia in Borgo Panigale, Bologna, Italy, Aug. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/GIORGIO BENVENUTI

A handout photo made available by Italy's fire department shows a general aerial view of the fire caused by an accident between cars in Borgo Panigale near Bologna, Italy, Aug. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/VIGILI DEL FUOCO/HANDOUT

At least 1 dead, more than 60 injured in tanker explosion in Italy

At least one person died and more than 60 were injured when a tanker that was transporting flammable contents along a ring-road exploded in the central Italian city of Bologna on Monday, emergency sources told EFE.

The Hazchem transporter exploded when it passed near a car dealership, triggering a series of explosions among cars in a nearby parking lot and leading to the partial collapse of a highway overpass.

"Highway closed between Bologna Casalecchio and the junction with the A14, Bologna to Taranto, in both directions, due to an accident at kilometer three that involved a tanker," Italian Police said on its official Twitter account. "Side roads also closed, rescue services in progress," it added.

Police said the death toll might yet rise and the fire service said it had ascertained the existence of victims at the scene of the accident.

Images released via epa showed two thick plumes of smoke billowing upward from the highway and nearby parked cars, while emergency teams were on hand to respond to the incident.

A regional health-care service source confirmed that 67 people were being treated for first, second and third-degree burns, and did not rule out the possibility of fatalities.

The injured were hospitalized in various health care centers in the area, it said.

Two people were in serious condition and sent to hospitals in Parma and Cesena, while another 10 were transferred to Bazzano hospital, the source added.

Italy's firefighting department shared images on social media accounts showing thick smoke emerging from a vehicle on the highway and a second plume appearing to emerge from cars parked nearby.

Video footage released by national police showed the remains of the tanker, ripped wide open by the explosion, resting at the bottom of a collapsed and fire-blackened section of the overpass.