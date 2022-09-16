At least ten people have died and four are missing, including minors, after heavy rain and flooding hit central Italy late Thursday, firefighting services said.
All of the casualties were reported in the country’s Marche region, where 400 millimeters of rain fell in just two hours, a meteorological phenomenon often referred to as a “water bomb.”
The volume of rainfall represented a third of what the region expects in a year, according to the head of Italy’s Civil Protection, Fabrizio Curcio, who traveled to the affected zone.
(...)