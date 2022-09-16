Aftermath of flash floods caused by the Sanguerone River due to an overnight rain bomb in Sassoferrato, Ancona province, central Italy, 16 September 2022 EFE/EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

Aftermath of flash floods caused by the Sanguerone River due to an overnight rain bomb in Sassoferrato, Ancona province, central Italy, 16 September 2022. EFE/EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

A screenshot taken from a video handout made available by Vigili Del Fuoco (Italy'Äôs national firefighting and rescue service) shows firefighters during a rescue operation following an overnight rain bomb in Senigallia, Ancona province, central Italy, early 16 September 2022. EFE/EPA/VIGILI DEL FUOCO HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

Aftermath of flash floods caused by the Misa River due to an overnight rain bomb in Senigallia, Ancona province, central Italy, early 16 September 2022. EFE/EPA/CARLO LEONE

Aftermath of flash floods caused by the Misa River due to an overnight rain bomb in Senigallia, Ancona province, central Italy, early 16 September 2022. EFE/EPA/CARLO LEONE

At least 10 dead as torrential rain hits parts of Italy

At least ten people have died and four are missing, including minors, after heavy rain and flooding hit central Italy late Thursday, firefighting services said.

All of the casualties were reported in the country’s Marche region, where 400 millimeters of rain fell in just two hours, a meteorological phenomenon often referred to as a “water bomb.”

The volume of rainfall represented a third of what the region expects in a year, according to the head of Italy’s Civil Protection, Fabrizio Curcio, who traveled to the affected zone.

