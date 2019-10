A view of a fallen electric post near damaged houses after a tornado caused by Typhoon Hagibis hit Ichihara, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, Oct. 12, 2019. EFE-EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

A view of a damaged vehicle and house after a tornado caused by typhoon Hagibis hit Ichihara, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, Oct. 12, 2019. EFE-EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

A man walks through debris of damaged houses by a tornado caused by typhoon Hagibis in Ichihara, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, Oct. 12, 2019. EFE-EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

People walk in a street covered with mud in Kawasaki, near Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 13, 2019. EFE-EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

View of a flooded street in Kawasaki, near Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 13, 2019. EFE-EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

An aerial picture shows a collapsed bridge over the Chikuma river in Ueda, Nagano prefecture, Japan, Oct. 13, 2019. EFE-EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

An aerial picture shows the overflowing Arakawa river between Tokyo and Saitama prefecture, Japan, Oct. 13, 2019. EFE-EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Surging waves generated by Typhoon Hagibis hit against a breakwater at a port in the town of Kiho, Mie Prefecture, Japan, Oct. 12, 2019. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

At least 10 killed, 16 missing as Typhoon Hagibis wreaks havoc in Japan

At least 10 people were killed and 16 were missing on Sunday after powerful typhoon Hagibis ravaged central and eastern Japan, with torrential rains causing a number of rivers to overflow into residential areas of the country.

Public broadcaster NHK reported the figures alongside that of 128 injured as authorities scrambled to count the rising casualties. EFE-EPA