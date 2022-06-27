At least 10 people were killed and 40 others were injured after a Russian missile struck a shopping mall in central Ukraine on Monday, Dmytro Lunin, the governor of the Poltava region, said.
"Ten dead and over 40 people received injuries (...) in Kremenchuk as a result of rocket shelling," Lunin said in a statement on social media, adding that 21 people were injured and hospitalized.
"Six of them are in serious condition. In addition, 29 people were provided with outpatient care (without hospitalization), including two children," Lunin added.
It is expected that the number of dead and injured from the shelling will continue to rise.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that there were over 1,000 civilians inside the building when it was struck.
(...)