Kyiv (Ukraine), 27/06/2022.- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a joint press conference with his Moldovan counterpart following their meeting in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 27 June 2022. Sandu met with top Ukrainian officials after the European Council granted Ukraine and Moldova the status of a candidate for EU membership at the summit in Brussels on 23 June 2022. (Moldavia, Ucrania, Bruselas) EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Kremenchuk (Ukraine), 27/06/2022.- A handout photo released by the press service of the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine shows firefighters and rescue services extinguishing a fire at a shopping center in Kremenchuk, Ukraine, 27 June 2022. The State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine said that, confimation pending, at least two 2 people died and 20 were injured in the fire following missile strikes. The one-story building of a shopping center was hit by rockets, the SES stated further. (Incendio, Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- MANDATORY CREDIT: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Kremenchuk (Ukraine), 27/06/2022.- A handout photo released by the press service of the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine shows firefighters and rescue services extinguishing a fire at a shopping center in Kremenchuk, Ukraine, 27 June 2022. The State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine said that, confimation pending, at least two 2 people died and 20 were injured in the fire following missile strikes. The one-story building of a shopping center was hit by rockets, the SES stated further. (Incendio, Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- MANDATORY CREDIT: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Kremenchuk (Ukraine), 27/06/2022.- A handout photo released by the press service of the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine shows firefighters and rescue services extinguishing a fire at a shopping center in Kremenchuk, Ukraine, 27 June 2022. The State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine said that, confimation pending, at least two 2 people died and 20 were injured in the fire following missile strikes. The one-story building of a shopping center was hit by rockets, the SES stated further. (Incendio, Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- MANDATORY CREDIT: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

At least 10 killed in Russian strike on shopping mall in central Ukraine

At least 10 people were killed and 40 others were injured after a Russian missile struck a shopping mall in central Ukraine on Monday, Dmytro Lunin, the governor of the Poltava region, said.

"Ten dead and over 40 people received injuries (...) in Kremenchuk as a result of rocket shelling," Lunin said in a statement on social media, adding that 21 people were injured and hospitalized.

"Six of them are in serious condition. In addition, 29 people were provided with outpatient care (without hospitalization), including two children," Lunin added.

It is expected that the number of dead and injured from the shelling will continue to rise.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that there were over 1,000 civilians inside the building when it was struck.

(...)