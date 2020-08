A municipal worker (C) wears personal protective equipment (PPE) as he sprays sanitizer at a colony, a newly added containment zone near Kolkata, eastern India, 08 August 2020. EFE-EPA/FILE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

At least 10 coronavirus patients died on Sunday after a fire broke out inside a hotel that had been converted into a hospital in south India, four days after a similar incident left eight people dead in the country.

Imtiaz Ahmed, the collector of Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh state, said the fire began in the early hours of Sunday and claimed the lives of 10 patients.