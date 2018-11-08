Teylor Whittler (L) is hugged by her father after she fled the Borderline Bar and Grill where a gunman injured 11 people in Thousand Oaks, California, USA, 08 November 2018. EPA/MIKE NELSON

Women who fled from the shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill pass by a sheriff's deputy after a gunman injured 11 people in Thousand Oaks, California, USA, 08 November 2018. EPA/MIKE NELSON

Law enforcement officers secure the road leading to the Borderline Bar and Grill where a gunman injured 11 people in Thousand Oaks, California, USA, 08 November 2018. EPA/MIKE NELSON

At least 11 people have been injured in a shooting at a bar that is also a music venue in the United States city of Thousand Oaks in western California, a county sheriff's office spokesperson told the press.

Garo Karedjian, a spokesperson for the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, said it was not yet known how seriously injured the victims were.

"Ongoing active shooter incident reported at Borderline in City of Thousand Oaks. Please stay away from area. Active law enforcement incident," Ventura Country's Fire Department tweeted.

"Multiple injuries reported. Details still being determined. Multiple ambulances requested," the fire department added.

Karedjian told the press that an officer from the sheriff's office was among those injured in the incident and they had been taken to the hospital.

It was unknown whether the suspect had been detained.

Thousand Oaks is about 60 kilometers (37 miles) northwest of Los Angeles.