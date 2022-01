General view of the aftermath of an explosion which took place in Waberi District near the Magadishu airport perimeter, Mogadishu, Somalia, 12 January 2022. EFE/EPA/SAID YUSUF WARSAME

At least 11 people have been killed in a suicide car bomb blast in the Somali capital Mogadishu, police said Wednesday.

Fifteen others were wounded in the powerful explosion that took place in Waberi District, adjacent to Aden Adde International Airport.

(...)