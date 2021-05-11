Ambulances and police cars gather outside a school in the aftermath of a shooting, in Kazan, Russia, 11 May 2011.(Rusia) EFE/EPA/Anton Raykhshtat

A policeman outside a school in the aftermath of a shooting, in Kazan, Russia, 11 May 2011. EFE/EPA/Anton Raykhshtat

At least 11 people killed in Russia shooting

At least 11 people, including 9 children, have been killed and over 30 were injured Tuesday in a shooting at a school in the Russian city of Kazán, according to emergency services reported by Russian news agencies.

Media reported the shooting involved two attackers in the Muslim-majority Russian republic of Tatarstan.

One of the attackers was detained by the police and the second killed, according to TASS agency.

The detainee is 19 years old and his weapon was registered, said Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov, who visited the scene shortly after the incident.

There were 714 children attending school and about 70 employees, including 52 teachers, when the shooting occurred.

Images posted on social networks show pupils fleeing the school, most of whom were evacuated to a neighboring kindergarten.

A criminal case has been opened to investigate the shooting.