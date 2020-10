At least 12 people were killed and more than 40 injured overnight in an Armenian missile attack on Ganja, the second biggest city of Azerbaijan, the Azeri prosecutor general's office said on Saturday.

The Azeri's president's foreign policy advisor Hikmet Hajiyev alleged that the tactical ballistic missile Elbrus, known in the West as a Scud missile, was used in the Friday night attack, launched from Armenian territory. EFE-EPA