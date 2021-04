Mumbai (India), 23/04/2021.- People gather outside the Vijay Vallabh COVID care hospital in the aftermath of a fire, in Virar West, on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, 23 April 2021. At least 12 patients who were being treated for COVID-19 died after a fire broke out inside the ICU ward of the hospital. (Incendio) EFE/EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

At least 13 Covid-19 patients were killed after a hospital in a Mumbai suburb caught fire Friday, the latest in a series of accidents at India's crowded health facilities amid a dangerous surge in coronavirus cases that has overwhelmed its weak healthcare system.

The fire broke out around 3 am in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the private Vijay Vallabh Hospital, located in the coastal town of Virar, near the financial capital of India, in the western state of Maharashtra. EFE