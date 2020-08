A view of restoration works under way at the site of a landslide in the city of Anseong, south of Seoul, South Korea, 04 August 2020, which occurred two days ago due to heavy rain. EFE-EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

An aerial view shows the site of a landslide in the city of Anseong, south of Seoul, South Korea, 04 August 2020, that occurred two days ago due to heavy rain. EFE-EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A handout photo made available by South Korea's presidential office Cheong Wa Dae (The Blue House) shows South Korean President Moon Jae-in presiding over an emergency meeting at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, South Korea, 04 August 2020, to check the extent of damage arising from torrential rain that has pounded the country. EFE-EPA/CHEONG WA DAE PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE HANDOUT SOUTH KOREA OUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

South Korean workers remove mud from a flooded area under the Jamsu Bridge near the Han River in Seoul, South Korea, 04 August 2020. EFE-EPA/JEON HEON KYUN

South Korean workers remove mud from a flooded area under the Jamsu Bridge near the Han River in Seoul, South Korea, 04 August 2020. EFE-EPA/JEON HEON KYUN

At least 13 people have been killed and as many were reported missing on Tuesday in South Korea due to heavy rains in the region over the past few days that also caused major damage to communication and transport systems.

The latest deaths were reported from the cities of Pyeongtaek - 60 kilometers (37 miles) south of Seoul - and Gapyeong, 45 km northeast of the capital, where six people lost their lives in separate landslides.EFE-EPA

