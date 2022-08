Somali security officials gather at the cordoned-off scene of an attack, outside the Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia, 20 August 2022. EFE/EPA/SAID YUSUF WARSAME

At least 14 people have been killed in an attack claimed by the al-Shabab group on a hotel in Mogadishu, security sources reported on Saturday.

The attack began on Friday night and lasted around 15 hours after members of the Somali militant group stormed the Hayat Hotel, which is frequented by politicians and government officials.

(...)