Firefighters try to extinguish a fire that broke out at a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, 22 March 2021. EFE/EPA/FILE/TANBIRUL MIRAJ RIPON BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

People leave with their belongings after their houses were destroyed in a fire at a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, 22 March 2021. EFE/EPA/FILE/TANBIRUL MIRAJ RIPON BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

Residents of the Rohingya refugee camp in the aftermath of a huge fire in Cox's Bazar, Bagladesh, 23 March 2021. EFE-EPA/TANBIRUL MIRAJ RIPON

Residents of the Rohingya refugee camp in the aftermath of a huge fire in Cox's Bazar, Bagladesh, 23 March 2021. EFE-EPA/TANBIRUL MIRAJ RIPON

Residents of the Rohingya refugee camp in the aftermath of a huge fire in Cox's Bazar, Bagladesh, 23 March 2021. EFE-EPA/TANBIRUL MIRAJ RIPON

Residents of the Rohingya refugee camp in the aftermath of a huge fire in Cox's Bazar, Bagladesh, 23 March 2021. EFE-EPA/TANBIRUL MIRAJ RIPON

At least 15 people have been killed and around 400 are missing after a massive fire in the Rohingya refugee camp in southeastern Bangladesh, the United Nations said on Tuesday, calling it an unprecedented disaster.

Boris Cheshirkov, the spokesperson for the office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, said in a press conference that such a massive fire had never been seen at a refugee camp before.

The fire broke out around 3.20 pm on Monday in Balukhali area in Cox's Bazar district and was brought under control early Tuesday, the regional fire service chief, Shahadat Hossain, told EFE.

According to the UN, around 88,000 refugees lived in the affected area, and over 45,000 are estimated to have lost their modest belongings in the tragedy as at least 10,000 shelters were destroyed.

The number of casualties could rise further and the causes of the fire are not clear yet, according to various UN bodies.

More than 1,000 volunteers of nonprofit Red Crescent also worked throughout the night along with the firefighters to try and put out the fire.