Protesters flee from tear gas launched by police during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, 03 March 2021. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Male (C-R) and female (C-L) protesters are arrested by police officers during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, 03 March 2021. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Soldiers give warnings as they advance to disperse protesters during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, 03 March 2021. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Protesters confront police officers during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, 03 March 2021. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

A Myanmar anti-riot police officer aims a tear gas launcher to disperse protesters during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, 03 March 2021. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

At least 15 dead in fresh Myanmar violence as Pope urges dialog

At least 15 people, including two minors, were shot dead Wednesday in Myanmar as authorities launched fresh crackdowns against coup protesters while Pope Francis urged that parties engage in peaceful dialog.

Despite security forces' severe repression of demonstrations, which claimed the lives of at least 20 people Sunday, protests against the Feb. 1 military coup continued throughout the country. EFE-EPA