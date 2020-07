Vehicles drive through a flooded street in Yatsushiro, Kumamoto prefecture, southwestern Japan, 04 July 2020. EFE-EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

The river Kuma overflowing in Yatsushiro, Kumamoto prefecture, southwestern Japan, 04 July 2020.

A man looks at the river Kuma overflowing in Yatsushiro, Kumamoto prefecture, southwestern Japan, 04 July 2020.

At least 15 people died on Saturday and nine were missing in Japan following heavy rains that have forced evacuation of tens of thousands of residents in the southwestern part of the country, according to officials.

Kumamoto governor Ikuo Kabashima, cited by public broadcaster NHK, said 14 of the total casualties were residents of an old age home that got inundated following the flooding of the Kuma river. EFE-EPA