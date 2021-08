Rescue workers carry a body of victim from the scene following a large fire at a chemical factory in Karachi, Pakistan, 27 August 2021. EFE/EPA/SHAHZAIB AKBER

Firefighters try to put out a fire at a chemical factory in Karachi, Pakistan, 27 August 2021. EFE/EPA/SHAHZAIB AKBER

People gather to hear on the fate of their relatives following a large fire at a chemical factory in Karachi, Pakistan, 27 August 2021. EFE/EPA/SHAHZAIB AKBER

At least 15 people were killed on Friday in a fire at a chemical factory in Pakistan's southern city of Karachi, the main economic hub of the country, even as the search for victims continues.

The fire started in mid-morning due to causes that are yet to be ascertained and has already been extinguished, Karachi police spokesperson Zahid Ahmed told EFE. EFE

aa-jlr/ia