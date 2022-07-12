People make their way through a flooded area after heavy monsoon rains in Karachi, Pakistan, 11 July 2022. EFE-EPA/SHAHZAIB AKBER

People drain rain water accumulated in their homes after heavy monsoon rains in Karachi, Pakistan, 11 July 2022. EFE-EPA/SHAHZAIB AKBER

At least 150 people have been killed and over 160 injured in Pakistan over the past month in incidents caused by heavy monsoon rains that have been lashing South Asia, officials said on Tuesday.

The authorities maintained a high alert in the southern Sindh province, where incessant rains have continued since Monday over large parts, especially Pakistan's financial capital Karachi.

At least 26 people have been killed in Sindh since Jun. 14 according to a report by the provincial disaster management authority, shared by the state-owned Radio Pakistan on Tuesday.

(...)